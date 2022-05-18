LAKE PLACID – For more than a year, Florida Department of Transportation crews have been widening turn lanes and resurfacing U.S. 27 between State Road 66 south to Clover Leaf Lane a mile or so above Lake Placid.
Other FDOT crews – using dump trucks, graders and large paving machines – have also been resurfacing U.S. 27 from State Road 70 and south to the Highlands County/Glades County line. They’ve also beautified the highway by rolling sod into the medians along the stretch. The $10 million worth of road work, however, has bypassed the Town of Lake Placid altogether, including busy intersections that intersect with U.S. 27. Lake Placid Town Council members want to know when the state hopes to improve the stretch from Tomoka Road to South Main Avenue. After all, improving the Heartland, Dal Hall and Interlake intersections will create interruptions to traffic and the life of the town.
Not only that, but a county firehouse is being planned for Tomoka Road, and that design must be incorporated into the firehouse’s ability to access the highway.
“A meeting is being arranged in the coming weeks with FDOT to explain the projects they have in mind in the greater Lake Placid area,” Councilman Ray Royce said. “We want to know exactly what intersection improvements they have planned.”
The FDOT is planning to widen U.S. 27 at South Lakeview Road, but that is in anticipation of constructing a signal for the intersection. They also will create a bidirectional median at Lake Mirror Drive. Those are small projects, nothing on the level of resurfacing the several miles of highway through the town and its intersections. Local residents, however, have been calling for a light at the Raceway gas station there. The exit from South Lakeview Road is at the very crest of a hill and traffic shows up at 55 mph.
The meeting would include L.K. Nandam, the FDOT’s District 1 secretary. He oversees all projects in Highlands, Charlotte, Collier, De Soto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Polk and Sarasota counties. Highlands County planners and town planners would also be there.
“We’ll tell them, if you’re thinking about doing these things, let’s get the public and town officials involved,” Royce said. “They have a five-year work plan, and we’d like to see what’s slated for engineering, see what construction money is being set aside, and what may be required of us.”