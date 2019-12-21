AVON PARK — Many children will have new toys thanks to the efforts of Highlands Ridge residents and volunteers from the Church Service Center.
Parents and children stopped by Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Thursday morning to get a welcome and free toys.
Church Service Center Director John Jeffo said it’s a big effort every year at Highlands Ridge. The residents work on it all year long and this year they wrapped up 350 toys.
With a cataloged listing of all the wrapped gifts, parents were able to pick out the toys they believe would be appropriate for their children. Church Service Center volunteers assisted parents with the selection of toys, which were arranged by age on a string of tables.
The volunteers welcomed Caretta Washington and her niece, Audrey Fogle. Washington said she appreciated the efforts of those who worked on the toy drive.
In the morning they were very busy, Jeffo said, but it slowed down by midday.
The remaining toys will go to the Boys & Girls Club, he said.
Last year the center was going to do the toy giveaway over two days, but all the toys were gone in the first day.
“It was not as busy as last year, but it was awful cold this morning [Thursday],” Jeffo noted. “There were 50 people to start with and then they filtered in.
“Maybe the economy is better?” he said.
Next year the center plans to have toys for older children and will do the toy give away at the Church Service Center’s new location at the old Jahna Concrete office on Railroad Street, Jeffo said.