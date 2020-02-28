AVON PARK — Scott Allan McIntyre, 33, of Sebring, was pulled over by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday in a traffic stop that resulted in multiple drug charges.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on McIntyre’s vehicle in Avon Park at the intersection of South Carolina Avenue and Memorial Drive. Deputies learned that the vehicle did not have a Florida registration tag assigned to it and that McIntyre was driving on a suspended license, reports said.
Deputies had a canine unit perform a “free-air-sniff” of the vehicle and alerted deputies to something in the vehicle, according to the reports.
During the search, deputies discovered two live rounds of ammunition and one spent shell casing. The live rounds were for a 12-gauge shotgun and a .44 caliber gun. The spent shell casing was also from a .44 caliber, reports said.
The search also discovered cocaine residue in a cup holder and a small plastic baggie of methamphetamine in the driver’s door panel, according to reports.
McIntyre was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, one felony count of methamphetamine possession, one felony count of cocaine possession and one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession. He was also issued two traffic citations, one for failure to register a motor vehicle and one for knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked.
McIntyre was also charged with three counts of violation of probation. He was on probation since December 2018 for grand theft auto, burglary of a structure and grand theft more than $300 less than $2,000. He also is facing two charges of failure to appear for a misdemeanor offense.