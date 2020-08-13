SEBRING — Claudia Marie Abad, 26, of Sebring was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 8, during a routine traffic stop that yielded a concealed firearm, multiple rounds of ammunition and a small amount of meth.
According to reports from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Abad was traveling east on the Sebring Parkway near Gardenview Road with her headlights on high. A passing deputy flashed his lights in hopes that Abad would dim her lights but when she did not she was pulled over.
Abad told deputies that she was unsure if she had a valid license “because she hadn’t driven in a while.” Deputies noted that she began acting defensive and extremely nervous, reports said.
An information search via computer discovered that Abad’s license was in fact suspended for unpaid traffic fines. There was also a note in the file entered by a Sebring police officer that on Feb. 15 Abad had been notified by the state of her license, according to reports.
A search of the vehicle found a black purse that contained a wallet with Abad’s Florida ID card and various credit cards as well as a “Taurus G-3” 9 mm handgun with 41 live rounds across three magazines. Also in the purse deputies found an opaque cylinder that contained methamphetamine, reports said.
Abad does not have a concealed weapon permit.
She was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm and one count of misdemeanor drug equipment possession.