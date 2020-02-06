AVON PARK — Tony L. Cornelius, 30, of Delray Beach, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Jan. 31 for marijuana possession after being removed from an Amtrak train in downtown Avon Park.
An Amtrak train headed south for West Palm Beach last Friday was detained in Avon Park when it was stopped near the Sheriff’s Office Avon Park Substation and the Union Congregational Church, according to reports.
The train was stopped because “the odor of raw cannabis filled the car” that Cornelius was sitting in, reports said. Upon entering the train, a deputy had asked Cornelius about his shirt, noting the letter “M” on it, which Cornelius explained meant “Millionaire” and was his personal brand.
Deputies and K-9 units reviewed the entire passenger car. The K-9 alerted deputies to luggage in the area where Cornelius was sitting. Deputies searched the luggage and found a gold bag with the letter “M” on it, the same design that was on the shirt Cornelius was wearing, according to reports.
The gold bag contained a vacuum-sealed bag containing marijuana, reports said. The prepackaged weight of the marijuana was 540 grams.
Deputies also found 100 empty Ziploc-style designer tobacco bags and a ledger “which indicated the price per weight to sell the suspected cannabis for,” according to reports.
Cornelius was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana over 20 grams, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.