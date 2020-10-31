SEBRING — Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted a tree dedication Friday morning in memory of Gabriel G. Read, who was a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters for several years and a dedicated advocate for children and education.
The tree dedication was held at the Kinsley Cox Memorial Garden at the Champion or Children Foundation office at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Director Shawn Beumel said throughout his time as a mentor, Read had the opportunity to be a Big for three children in Highlands County.
He was a huge advocate for children and also participated in other organizations such as Junior Achievement, Sebring Optimist Club and Take Stock in Children.
When Read passed away in September 2018 he left a generous donation to the organization, Beumel said.
“We wanted to do something in his memory and finally decided on adopting the Kinsley Cox Memorial Garden,” she said. “In the past months we have had Crosson & Payne come in and trim up all of the trees. Robbins Nursery replanted all of the hedges and flowers, and planted a tibouchina tree in memory of our generous donor.”
Scott Kirouac has also been a huge help in making this idea come to life, Beumel said.
This tree will have beautiful purple blooms throughout the year, she said.
“We wanted a tree with some color, something that would make you smile by just looking at it,” she said. “We hope that Bigs and Littles in our program, along with children and families throughout the community will stop by to enjoy the garden.”
Kinsley’s father, Mark Cox, said, “This means a lot to our family. It is a beautiful addition with the tree in and the love that went into that. It really improved things.”
Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin J. Roberts said Read was a wonderful man and always came to the Children’s Services Council meetings. He was an optimist and always wanted to speak up and say good things.
At the tree dedication, Beumel provided some of Read’s background. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his discharge, he attended the University of Miami and earned a master’s degree in education. He was a professor at Miami-Dade Community College for more than 30 years.
After retiring in 1997, he relocated to Avon Park.