SEBRING — One Sebring-based small business is looking to brighten the holidays for some this year. Bare Wood Market in Sebring plans to help Ridge Area Arc with proceeds and donations from its second annual Parade of Trees event.
Bare Wood Market is a locally-based small business that is dedicated to supplying Highlands County with quality painted items — whether furniture, signs or home decor. Laura Young, owner of Bare Wood Market, began the Parade of Trees last year as a way to give back to a local charity but doing it with a Christmas theme. Young approaches local businesses and asks if they would like to participate. Each business purchases and decorates a 3-4 foot tree, this becomes their donation. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25 the trees will be on parade (display) for the public to view at Bare Wood Market until Dec. 11.
Anyone coming in during this time to view the trees are given a ballot and can mark their choices in five categories such as “Crazy Creative,” “Most Whimsical” and “Best Business/Shop Theme.” After Dec. 11, the ballots are tallied and one winner per category will be selected. Last year’s winners included Nail Niche for “Most Whimsical,” Jesse’s Auto Body for “Most Business-Like,” Organically Local for “Most Creative” and Manor at Lake Jackson for “Most Beautiful.”
While on display, customers will be able to purchase any tree they like, but will have to wait until after the Parade of Trees is over on Dec. 11 to pick it up. All money collected this year will go to Ridge Area Arc. “We are honored and humbled to once again be the beneficiary of Bare Wood Market’s Parade of Trees event,” said Ridge Area Arc’s Director of Development Donna Scherlacher. “What a great way to get into the holiday spirit. This year’s event is shaping up to be even bigger than 2019.”
During the inaugural Parade of Trees, Young had four businesses participate. This year, she has 11 so far, including Kathy’s Consignment Shop, The Children’s Museum of the Highlands, Nail Niche, Cut N’ Up Styling Salon, Beauty Fit For a Queen, The Manor at Lake Jackson, Markland Acupuncture, Jesse’s Auto Body, LB Hair Company, Woof and Friends Treats and Wei of Chocolate. There are also two individuals donating trees this year, Mary Seigfreid and Deborah Foxworth.
“Laura Young has a heart for her community and Ridge Area Arc and we cannot thank her enough for organizing and hosting this holiday happening,” said Scherlacher.
Bare Wood Market is at 130 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email barewoodmarket@gmx.com or visit them on Instagram (barewoodmarket) or Facebook (itsBareWoodMarket).