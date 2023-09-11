Census Tribal

Activists hold signs promoting Native American participation in the U.S. census in front of a mural of Crow Tribe historian and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Joe Medicine Crow on the Crow Indian Reservation, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lodge Grass, Mont. A majority of tribal groups won’t get the full suite of detailed demographic data from the 2020 census that they had in the previous census. Some of the available numbers are going to be imprecise because of new privacy safeguards recently implemented by the U.S. Census Bureau, according to a new report by the Center for Indian Country Development.

 MATTHEW BROWN/AP PHOTO, FILE

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — During the 2020 census, Native American leaders across the U.S. invested time and resources to make sure their members were tallied during the head count, which determines political power and federal funding.

But the detailed data sets from the 2020 census they will receive this month are more limited and less accurate than they were in the previous census — and it isn’t because the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited outreach efforts.

