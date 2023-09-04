Native American State Park Transfer

A large wooden sign that says “Upper Sioux (Yellow Medicine) Agency Historic Site” stands at the Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls, Minn., on July 28, 2023. The golden prairies and winding rivers of the state park also hold the secret burial sites for Dakota people who died as the U.S. failed to fulfill treaties with Native Americans over a century ago — and now their descendants are getting that land back.

 TRISHA AHMED/AP PHOTO

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Golden prairies and winding rivers of a Minnesota state park also hold the secret burial sites of Dakota people who died as the United States failed to fulfill treaties with Native Americans more than a century ago. Now their descendants are getting the land back.

The state is taking the rare step of transferring the park with a fraught history back to a Dakota tribe, trying to make amends for events that led to a war and the largest mass hanging in U.S. history.

