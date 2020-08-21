AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects on Wednesday after the trio attempted to steal nearly $1,500 worth of merchandise from the Avon Park Walmart.
Alfredo Martinez Jr., 49; Belinda Rodriguez, 45, and Ruben Ramirez Ybarra, 49, all of Wauchula, were identified by Walmart Loss Prevention attempting a “push out,” filling a shopping cart with merchandise and pushing it outside without paying. The three suspects found items from around the store, met up and began to bag the merchandise with Walmart bags that they carried in their pockets, according to reports.
The witness told deputies that they followed Martinez through the Hardware Department and watched him take some items and place into a shopping cart. Martinez then met up with the others and began bagging the items with the bags that Ybarra had in his pocket. The witness also told deputies that Ybarra had stolen from Walmart twice back on Aug. 6, reports said.
The three suspects pushed the shopping cart of merchandise out of the grocery doors, passing all point-of-sale areas. The stolen merchandise totaled $1,484.88, reports said.
Martinez, Ybarra and Rodriguez were each charged with one felony count of grand theft of more than $750 but less than $5,000.
All three are in the Highlands County Jail. Rodriguez and Ybarra each have a bond set at $5,000 and Martinez’s bail is $1,000.