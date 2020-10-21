SEBRING — Even with 30 years as an educator and a master’s degree under her belt, Florida House of Representatives District 55 candidate Linda Tripp knows that being a first-time candidate comes with its own learning curve.
The South Florida resident is committed to bringing social and economic stability to District 55. This includes promoting a living wage for everyone, affordable healthcare and housing, and putting an end to racial and sexual discrimination. She also has plans to look into sensible gun law reform.
Overall, the Democrat wants her constituents to know that she pledges to be fair and responsive when pursuing the district’s problems with a spirit of cooperation. This “most definitely” includes the belief that elected officials, local and at the sate level, should follow a code of ethics.
“A ‘code of ethics’ for elected officials first brings to mind an official’s activities that represent a conflict of interest, reflect financial wrongdoing, undermine public trust and confidence, or demonstrate decision making based on unfair or self-serving processes,” Tripp said.
She cites The Florida County Government Guide as offering extensive explanations on elected officials’ code of ethics. According to Tripp, the guide offers sections devoted to public meetings, open records and open records law, as well as ethics, conflicts of interest and abuse of power.
“In addition,” Tripp added, “local governmental bodies would benefit from a diversity, equity and inclusion ‘code of ethics,’ one that is in line with what non-profits, educational institutions and corporations have committed to practicing.”
This version of a code of ethics would require elected officials to be inclusive in their support for people from all backgrounds and identities, be respectful, be considerate, choose their words wisely, refrain from harassment and turning differences into strengths.
Tripp also looks to do everything she can to protect the rights of Florida’s residents. As a House Representative, Tripp said she will devote time to thoughtfully examine Florida’s complex and overlapping problems as well as building cross-party relationships. She also pledges to work towards providing assistance to local governments in their effort to reform police procedures, mental health programs and violence and abuse prevention initiatives. Theses policies would ensure the rights of everyone to be safe in Florida.
“Florida’s state government has been dominated by a single mindset for the last 20 years, one that has all but ignored economic and racial disparity, health and housing inadequacy and environmental/climate crisis,” Tripp said. “It’s past time to establish a more productive balance of power, one that embraces intentional change for the betterment of everyone. Florida’s leadership has chosen to exclude many of its citizens by enacting legislation that suppresses rights that should belong to everyone from voting to stable healthcare, from social justice to clean water and energy.”
When it comes to the MCORES proposed Southwest-Central Florida Connector, Tripp believes there are other issues that deserve attention. “Task Force mandates to protect environmental and wildlife sensitive areas, state conservation lands, historic areas and water present extreme challenges to completing this project,” Tripp said. “There may be opportunities to enhance existing roadways to help plan for the future, however the future must look different than our current reality. We should approach the real problems head on — broadband connectivity, statewide mobility, enhanced water and sewer, environmental stability, clean energy — rather than hoping solutions emerge as a byproduct from outdated and unnecessary toll roads.”
Tripp said that after reading the draft report from the MCORES Task Force and attending several of the virtual meetings, her conclusion is that “creating new toll roads is not in the best interest of the public or the environment.”
Tripp also cites that there has not been a financially feasibility study done for the project but one is due to take place after the Task Force reports are made. “The financial burden to Florida residents is projected to be $21-23 billion, and a completion date of 2030 seems all but impossible.”