AVON PARK — Amid blaring sirens, the roar of a motorcycle escort and the cheers of dozens waving American flags, Army Specialist Corporal Ignacio Arriaga Jr., retired was welcomed to his new home Saturday morning in Avon Park.
“I truly feel appreciated here. That is why I came here,” Arriaga told the gathering. “I do feel very blessed.”
His new home was from Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit, that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.
After being injured people don’t really understand the full gravity of being totally paralyzed, but later on people learn all the challenges including what he faced in trying to move about and do things in his apartment. Arriaga said.
The new home will make things easier for his siblings who have been assisting in his care, he said.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kamla Long said, “We welcome you to Avon Park and your family for choosing Avon Park. We are grateful for all of your service. Home For Our Troops has built a remarkable home.”
On Nov. 20, 2010, five months into his first deployment, Arriaga experienced a life-changing event. While serving as a mechanic with the 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment, Arriaga became paralyzed from the neck down in a vehicle rollover.
Medically retired, Ignacio has since regained some use of his arms and relearned how to do things for himself, but still faces many obstacles in his current home.
Regaining his independence in an HFOT home will boost Arriaga’s confidence to pursue his goals of studying engineering to become a mechanic and learning Japanese, Homes For Our Troops stated in a press release.
He will also have time to enjoy his other activities which include shooting, woodworking, fishing, drag racing, and working on his car. The home’s adaptations will relieve much of the burden on his caregiver and his siblings who also live with him.
Arriaga’s new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.
The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high.
HFOT is able to donate the home to Arriaga, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.
Arriaga said he feels proud HFOT’s donors and supporters take care of the military. “It really means a lot to me when we have the support of the people who I would gladly return to duty to protect.”
Currently, there are more than 76 active projects underway nationwide. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.
This was the 30th home built in Florida and 354th built nationwide by Homes For Our Troops.