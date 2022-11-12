APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida

People visit the beach to investigate storm damage, including a lifeguard station that was displaced onto a dune, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole sent heavy rains falling from Georgia to New York on Friday as flooding and surging ocean waters began to recede from a stretch of Florida coastline where the most damaging impacts became evident after it made landfall as a hurricane.

Now a depression, Nicole could dump as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains and there was a chance of flash and urban flooding as far north as New England.

