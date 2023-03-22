LAKE PLACID — For 20 years, Tropical Harbor Estates, a popular mobile home community in Lake Placid, has been helping families who are dealing with cancer. Every year the park holds a Relay for Life fundraiser. This year it was held Saturday, March 18, at their club house.
The streets around the event were lined with what seemed like a hundred golf carts. Prior to the inside events, a parade took place with residents, the public, and many cancer survivors and their families taking part. Afterward, everyone headed to their favorite venue. All the festivities were well organized.
Three co-captains orchestrated everything from the food to the games and raffles. The co-captains were Judy Muise, Diane Bennett, and Mary Pelfrey. The trio has been running this yearly charity get-together since 2015. The original founder, Paula Bannister, started holding the Relay for Life in Tropical Harbor back in 2002. She has since moved to Largo, but still comes back to participate every year.
This year nearly 400 people packed the clubhouse and the patio. In addition to the lunch of pulled pork, pulled chicken, or chili dogs, there were yummy banana splits, ice cream sundaes, and strawberry shortcake. Raffle tickets were sold for the numerous large baskets donated by local businesses.
Participants headed to either the dart board competition or the pool tables to prove they were the best. Out by the pool, a cornhole tournament of sorts was held. Debbie and Marty Struck were the proud winners there. The Strucks’ recently moved to Tropical Harbor Estates after they lost their home and everything in it to Hurricane Ian. They were especially sad about losing their prize Corvette convertible too. But, they are now enjoying their new surroundings.
Another attention getter was the brown bag auction. Residents were asked to put items worth at least $10 into large brown shopping bags. Then as each bag was held up, the bidding started. Some of the bags went for over $50, all with the idea that the money was going to help families dealing with cancer.
Judy Muise said that all the proceeds stay in Highlands County. Last year they collected over $9,000 at the one-day event. She said most of the money is used for transportation in getting cancer patients to and from their treatments, plug for lodging if they have to go out of town. Muise went on to say that of the 19 sponsors, Save-a-Lot Foods, GC Grill House, and Mr. Sammy’s Pizza were at the top of the list.
Marty Griffin, 76, ran the brown bag auction. But he also donated a huge painting of a Florida landscape with a white egret on it. A separate auction was held for that painting. Griffin has been a bladder-cancer survivor for four years now. He’s lived in Tropical Harbor for over six years. Back in Southern Illinois, he was an underground coal miner for 22 years.
Still another competition was the fun-filled cake walk. Through a process of elimination and musical chairs, winners got to pick their prize from two tables full of homemade cakes and baked goods.
In the evening, 45 cancer survivors who live in Tropical Harbor were given medals, while their caregivers were awarded ribbons for their dedication. (This year’s Relay for Life brought in over $10,400.
The trio of co-captains expressed their gratitude to all who came out, to all those who worked so hard, and to all the donors who supported this very good cause. Muise added that she lost her husband when he was only 50 to bone cancer. So, she has seen firsthand what cancer can do to a family.
If anyone would like to still contribute to Relay for Life, call her at 863-360-0069.