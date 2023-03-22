LAKE PLACID — For 20 years, Tropical Harbor Estates, a popular mobile home community in Lake Placid, has been helping families who are dealing with cancer. Every year the park holds a Relay for Life fundraiser. This year it was held Saturday, March 18, at their club house.

The streets around the event were lined with what seemed like a hundred golf carts. Prior to the inside events, a parade took place with residents, the public, and many cancer survivors and their families taking part. Afterward, everyone headed to their favorite venue. All the festivities were well organized.

Recommended for you