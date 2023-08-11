South Korea Asia Storm

People struggle to hold onto their umbrellas in the rain and wind as the tropical storm named Khanun approaches to the Korean Peninsular, in Busan, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

 AHN YOUNG-JOON/AP PHOTO

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Tropical Storm Khanun was pouring intense rain on South Korea on Thursday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers and leaving at least one person dead as it advanced north toward major urban centers near the capital.

More than a foot of rain fell in eastern and southern areas after the storm made landfall on the mainland in the morning. Emergency workers responded to increasing reports of flooding and landslides by the afternoon.

