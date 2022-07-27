Motorcycles Crash

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy listens to evidence during his pretrial hearing at the Coos County Superior Court, on, Nov. 9, 2021, in Lancaster, N.H. Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., is scheduled to face trial starting on July 25, 2022, on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that killed seven motorcyclists that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

 CHARLES KRUPA/AP PHOTO, POOL, FILE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club will open Tuesday, more than three years after the crash in northern New Hampshire.

Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s route from an auto dealership in Gorham along U.S. Route 2 to the crash site in Randolph, about 10 miles away. Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial, which is being held in state superior court in Lancaster.

