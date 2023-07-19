Election 2024-DeSantis-South Carolina

Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. Tuesday, July 18, 2023. DeSantis visited South Carolina to file his 2024 candidacy for president.

 SEAN RAYFORD/AP PHOTO

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump.

DeSantis’ attempt to change the conversation, which came while campaigning in South Carolina as he rolled out a policy plan for the military, underscored the challenges he faces to try to overtake the former president and his command of the spotlight in the GOP presidential race.

Recommended for you