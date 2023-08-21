Challengers

President Joe Biden, left, has strongest challenges from former President Donald Trump, middle, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to the inaugural The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll.

 AP PHOTOS

(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis are virtually tied with President Joe Biden in theoretical head-to-head matchups heading into the 2024 presidential campaign, according to new polling data.

The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights, found that in a faceoff, Trump has 41% support compared to Biden’s 44% support, while 15% remain unsure.

