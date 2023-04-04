Trump Indictment

Journalists set up along an airport fence with the flag-adorned tail of the private plane of former President Donald Trump visible in the distance, as Trump was expected to travel later in the day to New York City for his arraignment after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment, as the nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Trump’s ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with “TRUMP” in gold letters was carried live on national television and took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president. Trump and his supporters criticize the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign —as politically motivated.

