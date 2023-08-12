Election 2024 Trump

Republican president candidate former President Donald Trump dances at the conclusion of his remarks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High School in Windham, N.H.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he won’t sign a pledge to support the Republican nominee if he loses the GOP presidential primary, flouting a requirement for appearing in the first debate later this month.

“Why would I sign it?” Trump said in an interview on the conservative cable network Newsmax. “I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there, there’s a problem.”

