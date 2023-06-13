APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, June 12, 2013 in Newark, N.J. Trump will fly to Florida where he will face criminal charges pertaining to mishandling of classified documents.

 BRYAN WOOLSTON/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was traveling to Florida on Monday ahead of a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back.

Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security, with Espionage Act charges carrying the prospect of a significant prison sentence.

Recommended for you