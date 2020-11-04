SEBRING — Incumbent Greg Steube (REP) easily won re-election in the Congressional District 17 race with 64.27% of the vote at presstime with Allen Ellison (DEM) receiving 34.56% and Theodore "Pink tie" Murray (NPA) with 1.17%.
The 17th Congressional District includes Highlands, Charlotte, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, and Okeechobee counties, along with portions of Lee, Polk, and Sarasota counties. As of press time, Steube was 248,632 votes (64.28%) across the district to Ellison's 134,050 (34.48%) and Murray's 4,748 (1.24%).
Steube has served in the House since Jan. 3, 2019.
President Donald Trump won big again in Highlands County with 66.83% of the vote over former Vice President Joe Biden, who had 32.35%.
In the 2016 Presidential Election, Highlands County voted overwhelming for Trump, who garnered 64.26% of the vote to Hillary Clinton with 32.46%.
At press time, two amendments to the Florida Constitution appear to have been voted down, Amendments 3 and 4.
The statewide voting results of the Constitutional Amendments at press time follows (amendments require 60% to pass):
1. Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections - Yes for approval 79.07%. "This amendment provides that only United States citizens who are at least 18 years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election."
2. Raises Florida's minimum wage - Yes for approval 61.06%. “Raises minimum wage to $10 per hour effective Sept. 30, 2021. Each Sept. 30 thereafter, minimum wage shall increase by $1 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour on Sept. 30, 2026. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting Sept. 30, 2027.”
3. All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet - Yes for approval 56.84%. This would have allowed the two highest vote getters in a race to advance to the general election.
4. Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments - Yes for approval 47.23%. This would have required a constitutional amendment to gain approval by 60% of voters during a second general election before it could take effect.
5. Limitation on Homestead Property Tax Assessments; increased portability period to transfer accrued benefit - Yes for approval 74.48%. The Save Our Homes program will expand from the current two years to three years, increasing the amount of time you would be able to move those benefits to another home.
6. Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities - Yes for approval 89.71%. This will allow a homestead exemption allotted a combat-disabled veteran 65 or older to transfer to their surviving spouse allowing them the benefits of the discount, provided they hold the property legally and reside at the property permanently. The discount would apply until the spouse remarries, sells the property or in some other way disposes of the property.
Amendments 5 and 6 had already been passed by both chambers for the Florida Legislature prior to going to the voters.