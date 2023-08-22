Georgia Election Investigation

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO, FILE

Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

The bond agreement, outlined in a document signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys, also bars Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case — including on social media.

