SEBRING — House Bill 1 appears to be a boon for private schools to the detriment of public schools, while giving parents more options for the education of their children.
The summary of HB 1 states: School Choice; Revises provisions relating to Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program, & part-time enrollment in public schools.
A portion of the 50-page bill states, “Program funds awarded to a student determined eligible may be used for tuition and fees at an eligible private school or transportation to a Florida public school in which a student is enrolled and that is different from the school to which the student was assigned or to a lab school.”
The activist group Americans for Prosperity is supporting the bill calling it, “the most transformational education legislation in Florida History.”
The Florida Education Association (FEA, state teachers union) describes the bill as, “a massive transfer of taxpayer funds to unaccountable, private and religious schools and corporations. The bill creates universal vouchers and will take funds currently used for public school students to subsidize private school tuition. The ultimate goal is the complete privatization of Florida’s public schools.”
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid and Susan Plazencia, R-Winter Park and is cosponsored by 23 Republican representatives.
An Americans for Prosperity mailer states Tuck is pushing to create universal savings accounts which will empower parents to choose the best educational options for their child.
According to the FEA, there’s no link between vouchers and gains in student achievement. There’s no conclusive evidence that vouchers improve the achievement of students who use them to attend private school. Nor is there any validity to claims that, by creating a “competitive marketplace” for students, vouchers force public schools to improve.
Where there is conclusive evidence is that investing more money in public education improves student achievement, according to the FEA.
Democratic Women’s Clubs of Florida Legislative Chair Jean Siebenaler stated, “We’ve been waiting for some ‘big’ controversial legislation in the new 2023 FL State Legislature to drop and we now have one. We have a new Republican-sponsored HB 1 titled School Choice.
“This bill is the ‘big kahuna’ — the expanded school voucher program that has been promised for years by the anti-public school forces in Florida. It will essentially decimate funding for public education, the great equalizer in our society.”
According to its mission statement, Americans for Prosperity engages in broad-based grassroots outreach to advocate for long-term solutions to the country’s biggest problems that prevent people from realizing their incredible potential — unsustainable government spending and debt, a broken immigration system, a rigged economy, and a host of other issues you can explore.
House Bill 1 was filed Jan. 19.
Most recently it has been referred to PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee, referred to the Education & Employment Committee and now in PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee.