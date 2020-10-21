SEBRING — Florida House of Representatives District 55 Republican candidate Kaylee Tuck is a fourth-generation Highlands County resident. Tuck’s grandmother is a Highlands County commissioner and her grandfather recently retired from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after a 37-year career in law enforcement. Her mother was an educator in Highlands County for 26 years and her father is the current vice chairman of the Florida State Board of Education. For Tuck, public service is a family business.
Tuck graduated from Sebring High School and Florida State University where she received a degree in economics. She went on to earn a law degree from Stetson University College of Law and now practices as a real estate and land use attorney. While earning her degree, Tuck spent time working at a legal aid clinic helping the elderly apply for Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security benefits.
Tuck surpassed Ned Hancock in the primary back in August with 56% to become the Republican candidate for District 55.
Tuck wants to see more resources for rural communities used for rural infrastructure development and to increase the number of sites for businesses to grow, relocate or expand into the Heartland and District 55. She has said that her top priorities, along with rural infrastructure, would be the expansion of academic and vocational training at the high school level as well as veterans affairs.
For the district’s veterans, Tuck wants to see better access to healthcare and transitional housing options.
Tuck is a proud NRA member, pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. She has promised to oppose any effort to raise taxes.
An advocate for limited government, Tuck said that she will never vote to restrict individual liberties.
“With Florida’s population continuing to grow, I think one issue we will have to pay attention to is private property rights and making sure the state is protecting the property rights of Floridians as best we can.”
Tuck said she is “very much in favor” of the MCORES proposed Southwest-Central Florida Connector, but only if District 55 can have a meaningful seat at the planning table.
“Part of making sure our community can keep pace with the economic growth of the state is by making sure we have the proper infrastructure to handle new growth,” Tuck said. “We also need to be sure that growth doesn’t turn our community into the next Miami. I think the connector would help us obtain the infrastructure we need, but the slow and deliberate planning process for the connector is such that we can monitor our growth to protect our community.”
When asked whether or not she thought there should be a code of ethics for local elected officials, Tuck said, “My election is statewide, so this question does not pertain to my race.”