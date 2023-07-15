SEBRING – At the 2023 Florida Association of Counties annual conference, held June 27-30 in Orlando, Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck, District 4, received the Florida Association of Counties Presidential Advocacy Award.
“I am extremely honored to receive the Presidential Advocacy Award,” Tuck said. “I appreciate being recognized for advancing Highlands County’s legislative agenda at the state level.”
During the conference, Tuck was re-appointed to the Finance & Audit Committee, the Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, the Community & Urban Affairs Policy Committee, and the Finance, Tax, & Administration Committee. She is also a member of the Small County Coalition.
Tuck completed her Florida Association of Counties County Commissioner Certification in 2019, as well as the Advanced County Commissioner I (2020) and Advanced County Commissioner II (2021) certifications.