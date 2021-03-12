AVON PARK — A wreck on Tuesday in Avon Park at Hal McRae Boulevard and U.S. 27 involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles resulted in one fatality, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating.
An accident Wednesday morning in Avon Park near Allamanda Boulevard on U.S. 27 is also under investigation by FHP. No fatalities reported.
Also on Wednesday, a Lincoln SUV collided with an HCSO vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 in Sebring. This wreck is also under investigation by FHP. No details have been released as of press time.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, Tuesday’s fatality is the sixth so far this year to occur on county roadways. There had also been six fatalities by this same time last year.