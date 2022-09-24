Turkey LGBTQ

Demonstrators hold banners that read, “Law for the development of the spirit and moral” and “LGBTQ, remove your dirty hand from our children” during an anti LGBTQ protest in Fatih district of Istanbul, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

 KHALIL HAMRA/AP PHOTO, FILE

ISTANBUL (AP) — The 25-year-old translator by day and trans drag performer by night felt overwhelming panic and anxiety when several thousand demonstrators gathered and marched Sunday in Turkey to demand a ban on what they consider gay propaganda and to outlaw LGBTQ organizations.

The Big Family Gathering march in the conservative heart of Istanbul attracted parents with children, nationalists, hard-line Islamists and conspiracy theorists. Turkey’s media watchdog gave the event the government’s blessing by including a promotional video that called LGBTQ people a “virus” in its list of public service announcements for broadcasters.

