SEBRING —The southern portion of the former Harder Hall Golf Course is once again headed toward a City Council vote on annexation as a homeowner withdrew from a pending deal to purchase the property.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said Wednesday the western (southern) part of the former Harder Hall Golf Course, which is still owned by Jason Laman, will be on the City Council’s next agenda (Oct. 5) for the second reading of annexation into the city.
The City Council approved the first reading of the annexation ordinance on Aug. 3.
Laman was planning to sell the property and have the property annexed to get city water and sewer services, but Harder Hall home owner Derek Hodges submitted a deposit to purchase the 49-acre property for $1.15 million.
Hodges planned to keep the property undeveloped and not have it annexed into the city.
At its Sept. 21 meeting, the City Council, at Hodges request, rescinded the Declaration of Covenant that Laman had previously requested to be annexed.
At the meeting, Hodges noted that a small piece of the property, the driveway to the golf course maintenance area, was already in the city limits.
Hodges was adamant that he wanted no part of the property in the city limits and asked that it be removed from being in the city.
Council did not want to take the unusual step of giving up a piece of property and it was suggested that the small section of property be removed from the land sale.
Laman said Wednesday that Hodges, who lives on Hole 12, had signed a contract to purchase 49 acres that is closest to all the houses. He was going to keep it as a natural preserve, but a condition for him buying it was the city release the Covenant of Annexation, which the City Council did approve contingent on his purchase of the property.
Hodges told the City Council that he saw that the driveway to the maintenance area was still showing on the city map, Laman said.
Laman explained that the driveway and a little part of the maintenance building was on the first parcel (that is in the city limits) that was already sold.
“Before we sold the first parcel, we cut it out so that the driveway for the maintenance area would go with the second parcel and whoever bought that because they needed the driveway,” he said.
It was a little tiny sliver that is 4,000 square feet, so it was added to the 49 acres that was for sale, without adding anything to the price, Laman said.
Hodges told the council that the piece of property would have to be given back to the county or it would be a deal breaker, Laman said. It had a $50 value and under $1 in taxes so council said it wasn’t going to look at that.
So the next day, Hodges was getting close to his diligence period ending and he pulled his deposit so he is not buying it, according to Laman.
Laman said he called Hodges two days later because another party was interested in purchasing the property.
“He did not want to go back under contract with us,” Laman said, despite telling Hodges he would rather sell the property to him because he had been talking to the other homeowners and they were all in support of Hodges buying the property.
Hodges didn’t want to do it with the city keeping the little strip of land in the city limits, which makes it taxable by the city, Laman said.
The city has not rescinded a Declaration of Covenant in “40 something years” and it was quite something that they would do that to make the people happy and keep the property out of the city,” Laman said. “I was shocked they did that.”
Laman said he told Hodges he would keep that little piece of land and put a lifetime lease for nothing on it so he didn’t have to buy anything that is related to the city. But, Hodges declined the offer.
“We are under contract with a different buyer,” Laman said. He did not remember the company name, but they stepped right up with interest in the property.
The northern part of the golf course, which is within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Harder Hall Golf Club, LLC to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.
The southern 49 acres is listed with a sale price of $1,225,000.