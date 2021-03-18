SEBRING — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday about 9:22 p.m. One 26-year-old Lake Placid man died and a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, a passenger in a separate car, died as well, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
FHP does not release the names of the drivers or the make and model of cars until the investigation can be finalized. The process can take weeks to months.
The FHP report states the Lake Placid man was driving a sedan-type vehicle on U.S. 27 in the inside (easternmost) lane approaching George Boulevard. At the same time, a 15-year-old male from Port St. Lucie was driving northbound on U.S. 27 in the turn lane approaching George Boulevard.
The young man tried to execute a U-turn in order to travel southbound on U.S. 27 but crashed with the Lake Placid man’s car.
The car from Lake Placid ended up on the outside shoulder of U.S. 27 and the young man’s vehicle stopped in the “area of the collision,” per FHP.
The report states the Lake Placid man was not wearing a seat belt and at the time of the report, next of kin was marked as “N/A.”
The 52-year-old passenger was wearing a seat belt and his next of kin was notified.
The teen driver received minor injuries.
The “pre-crash” speed of the Lake Placid driver is still being investigated.
These deaths mark the seventh and eighth fatalities on Highlands County roads since the new year. At this point last year, there were six fatalities, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun.
The FHP did not report if the 15-year-old had a learner’s license (permit) to drive. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows the following restrictions: daylight driving for the first three months after the license is issued, then until 10 p.m.; must hold the learner’s license for 12 months or until the 18th birthday, whichever is first and requires 50 hours of supervised driving with 10 of those being at night.
Lake Placid woman killed in Polk crashAnother Highlands County resident, Kayla Harris, 23, of Lake Placid, died in a multi-vehicle crash in Polk County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on U.S. 27 near the intersection of Smith Lane between Highland City and Bartow, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey. Two other motorists had non-life threatening injuries: Kellen Pfantz, 29, of Lakeland, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health in “good condition” and Jayme Jamison, 36, of Auburndale, was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center in “good condition.”
Harris was the driver of a red 2005 Chrysler Sebring. The other drivers involved were: Pfantz was driving a black 2003 Ford F150 pick-up, Jamison was in a red 2014 Chevy Sierra pick-up, 48-year-old Edward Cantrell, Jr. of Winter Haven was driving a white 2014 Freightliner semi and trailer, and 57-year-old Bryan Green of Lakeland was driving a white 2016 Ford F150 pick-up.
Although the crash is still under investigation, the preliminary investigation shows Pfantz was eastbound on Smith Lane and may have had some sort of medical episode. The Ford truck he was driving went through a red light and into the southbound lanes of U.S. 98.
The trajectory took Pfantz’s black truck into the path of Jamison’s red truck where it hit the black truck’s driver side door. The impact sent both trucks “rolled across the median and entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 98.”
Jamison’s red truck also hit the front of the semi, which was in the center lane of northbound U.S. 98. The black truck hit the side of the semi.
Harris was driving in the inside northbound lane trying to avoid the wreck but PCSO said she lost control and the car started to spin. Her car was hit by Green’s white truck.
No criminal charges are expected but the investigation continues.