LAKE WALES — Two Sebring residents were critically injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon near Lake Wales in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Joseph Schwab, 59, and Debra Lewis, 61, both of Sebring, were traveling northbound on U.S. 27, south of Lakeside Garden Circle, at approximately 3:18 p.m. Sunday, June 6. The teal 2020 Harley Davidson trike was northbound on U.S. 27 in the outside lane, when for unknown reasons, it exited off the east side of the road. The trike then struck a culvert at an unpaved driveway, which forced the two riders to be ejected, according to reports by the PCSO. Schwab and Lewis were critically injured and airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center.
Schwab and Lewis were both wearing helmets, according to the report.
Preliminary reports, that includes evidence as well as witness statements, shows that it does not appear that speed, distraction or impairment were factors in the crash.
The outside lane of northbound U.S. 27 was closed for approximately three hours. The investigation is ongoing.