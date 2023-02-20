HARDEE COUNTY — Two people were killed Friday in a crash on State Road 66 at Skipper Road.
A 52-year-old male from Fort Lauderdale was driving a Toyota Corolla west in the eastbound lane of State Road 66, just west of Skipper Road. At the same time, a 47-year-old man from Wauchula was driving a Ford Fusion east on State Road 66, passing other eastbound traffic, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports indicate that at around 8:15 p.m., the front left of the Toyota collided with the front left of the Ford. After the collision, the Toyota rotated and came to rest on the grass shoulder of the westbound lane. The Ford rotated and traveled off the road, coming to rest on the southwest ditch.
The driver of the Toyota and a 46-year-old female passenger of the Ford, also of Wauchula, were pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Ford sustained critical injuries and was flown to Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce. A second passenger of the Ford, a 32-year-old man of Wauchula, had minor injuries.
FHP reports the driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt; it is unknown if the other crash victims were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
FHP no longer releases names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.