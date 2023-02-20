HARDEE COUNTY — Two people were killed Friday in a crash on State Road 66 at Skipper Road.

A 52-year-old male from Fort Lauderdale was driving a Toyota Corolla west in the eastbound lane of State Road 66, just west of Skipper Road. At the same time, a 47-year-old man from Wauchula was driving a Ford Fusion east on State Road 66, passing other eastbound traffic, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

