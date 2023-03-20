Search and recovery

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is joined by Fish and Wildlife Commission and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in the weekend search for two Polk County men who apparently drowned Saturday evening in Lake Eloise.

 COURTESY/POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WINTER HAVEN — What was to be a day of celebration on the water quickly turned to tragedy, resulting in the apparent drowning deaths of two men.

During a press conference Sunday morning at the Lake Summit boat ramp, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 38-year-old Velcky Velasquez and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Orlando Ortiz, both of Winter Haven, decided to rent a boat to celebrate their one year anniversary together as a couple. They invited a friend, Jeffrey Marrero from Auburndale, who also brought along his two daughters, ages 10 and 8.

