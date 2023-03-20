WINTER HAVEN — What was to be a day of celebration on the water quickly turned to tragedy, resulting in the apparent drowning deaths of two men.
During a press conference Sunday morning at the Lake Summit boat ramp, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 38-year-old Velcky Velasquez and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Orlando Ortiz, both of Winter Haven, decided to rent a boat to celebrate their one year anniversary together as a couple. They invited a friend, Jeffrey Marrero from Auburndale, who also brought along his two daughters, ages 10 and 8.
Judd explained that none of them had boating experience so were required to take a class before going out on the boat, which they successfully completed. Once in the middle of Lake Eloise, Velasquez went to drop the anchor. She later told the deputies that she had jumped into the water with the anchor in order to secure it to the boat, but due to the wind and heavy chop to the water, the boat began floating away.
Ortiz and Marrero then jumped into the water to help her. Velazquez said the men were not strong swimmers and ended up going underwater as they swam back towards the boat, which had started to drift away.
At 4:12 p.m. Saturday, the 10-year-old daughter of Marrero called 911 to report that she and her 8-year-old sister were alone the 16-foot Tahoe ski boat, on Lake Eloise.
Polk County Central District deputies Glenda Eichholtz and Jonathan Munoz heard the 911 call via the Live 911 system, and self-dispatched to the Lake Summit boat ramp in Winter Haven, knowing that there is no public access to Lake Eloise. When they arrived at the boat ramp, they saw a man who was just putting his boat into the water. They asked for his assistance, and he immediately agreed to transport them from Lake Summit and through the canal to the adjacent lake, which is Lake Eloise.
The deputies and Good Samaritan found the boat in a swampy area with the two young girls in it. Munoz stripped off his equpment, swam to the boat and got onto it, driving them to the nearby Legoland dock. The deputies then found Velasquez still treading water a distance away from the boat.
Judd described Saturday evening as a rough day on the water with 20 mph winds, and a two-foot chop and white caps. Water temperature at the bottom of the lake is about 64 degrees, Judd said, making for a difficult recovery. He said Lake Eloise ranges from 16-20 feet deep of water maximum to as shallow as 9 feet. He called the lakes “living, moving bodies. We know where the currents are and which way the wind was blowing. The lake is large enough and deep enough it can cause conflict for us,” he said, adding they would not stop their search.
“We will never leave until we find them. We do not allow anyone’s loved one to stay in any lake and show back up the next morning to resume a search. We never leave until we find them. We’re there. We’re involved. We’re searching for these two missing gentlemen as if they were our brothers or our children and we’ll continue to look for them,” Judd said.
The PCSO Marine Unit and FWC using side scan sonar, and Seminole County deputies using their underwater drone, will be searching Lake Eloise 24/7 until both men are found. The lake will be closed to the public until they are found.
Information provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.