Two Polk County teens died in this crash Thursday on Recker Highway near Commercial Boulevard in Winter Haven.

 COURTESY/POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WINTER HAVEN — A two-vehicle crash in Winter Haven between a car and a semi-trailer truck Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31, resulted in the deaths of both occupants in the car.

At about 2:20 p.m., the Polk County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call regarding the crash at 5155 Recker Highway, near Commercial Boulevard. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded.

