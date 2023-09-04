WINTER HAVEN — A two-vehicle crash in Winter Haven between a car and a semi-trailer truck Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31, resulted in the deaths of both occupants in the car.
At about 2:20 p.m., the Polk County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call regarding the crash at 5155 Recker Highway, near Commercial Boulevard. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded.
Upon the arrival of first responders, they found the two car occupants were deceased. The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.
The deceased victims were identified as Cameron Williams, 19, of Auburndale, and Neil Bryant II, 18, of Winter Haven. Both men suffered blunt force trauma.
Officials said Williams was the driver of a silver 2016 Buick LaCrosse, and Bryant was his passenger.
The driver of the truck was Orlando Velez, 61, of Riverview. The truck was a red 2013 Kenworth semi-tractor with a 53-foot Coca Cola trailer.
PCSO Traffic Homicide investigators examined evidence, video and collected witness statements. Their preliminary investigation determined that the truck was southbound on Recker Highway, and the Buick was travelling north when it drove through a large puddle and lost traction. The Buick began spinning counter-clockwise and then entered the southbound lane, into the path of the oncoming truck.
The front of the truck hit the passenger side of the Buick, causing both vehicles to leave the west side of the roadway; both vehicles then made impact with a utility pole.
Bryant was ejected from the car. Neither of the Buick occupants appeared to have been wearing a seat belt, officials said.
The crash investigation remains ongoing.