SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency selection committee reviewed 13 business proposals for the former Salvation Army building on North Ridgewood Drive and selected two for the shortlist to be interviewed.
One proposal involves a business that would relocate from U.S. 27 and the other proposal involves a U.S. 27 business that would open a second location downtown.
Heal By Touch Massage & Float Therapy, 2531 U.S. 27 S., Sebring, seeks to relocate in the former Salvation Army building.
Sophie’s Café, 120 Sebring Square, which features homemade pastries, bread, and Cuban food proposes to open a second location in The Salvation Army building.
The Sophie’s Café proposal called for the first floor to serve as the second location for Sophie’s Café. On the second floor would be a second location for Ed’s Barbershop, which is currently in Sebring Square, and additional suites for licensed professionals such as masseuses, nail techs and cosmetology services.
The CRA purchased the property last year for $195,000, which includes a two-story building totaling more than 4,000 square feet.
The selection committee will meet to conduct interviews at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, at City Council Chambers, for the disposition of 120 N. Ridgewood Drive.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel, who is on the selection committee, said after the Tuesday morning interviews, the selection committee will recommend one proposal to the CRA Board.