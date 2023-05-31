Two county road projects have finished ahead of time.
Drainage improvements on Hammock Road in Sebring started May 15, with expectations of the road being closed between Lakewood Road and Brunns Road for 10 working days.
Two county road projects have finished ahead of time.
Drainage improvements on Hammock Road in Sebring started May 15, with expectations of the road being closed between Lakewood Road and Brunns Road for 10 working days.
The work took 10 days, with county officials announcing the road had reopened on Thursday, a day early.
The new drainage system, officials said, would improve the flow of stormwater in the area toward Lake Jackson, helping to reduce flooding during large storms, such as the flooding that occurred last fall during Hurricane Ian.
In addition to that, county officials also announced on Thursday that improvements to Stryker Road in Avon Park were complete enough to reopen that road, also in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Work on the road by Cobb Site Development Inc., a $2.19-million project to widen and resurface two miles from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27, started in late October, after some delays.
Much still needs to be done to lay sod on the shoulders, rebuild driveways in places and finish some repair and replacement work, county officials said. They are asking motorists, who have had to detour around that part of the road, to use extreme caution for the sake of themselves, other motorists and road work crews.
Officials hope all work on Stryker Road will be complete by the end of June.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.