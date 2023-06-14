Two Lake Placid do-it-yourselfers got the call last week from Lake Placid Hardware Store manager Robert Tilles that they won the Do-it-Best Spring Give-Away. Their prize: a $500 in-store shopping spree for each of them.
And the winners are Clarence “CB” Brewer and Harry Armstrong. During the spring season, customers filled out entry forms and dropped them into the display box. Brewer said he shops at Lake Placid Hardware almost daily and figures he entered the drawing about 200 times. Armstrong says he’s in the store quite a bit too, but only entered his name about a dozen times.
So, on June 8, both men were presented with oversized checks for $500 by Tilles and the assistant manager, Nick Tilles. An account was set up for them. They now can pick out items in the store whenever they come in and pay nothing until they run out of winnings.
Brewer said he really enjoys shopping at Lake Placid Hardware, which is a Do-it-Best affiliate. He says he has a lot of projects around the house, but also will donate things needed for the Noon Rotary Club’s annual Wild Game Dinner. He is a realtor for Ridgdill Realty and has lived in Lake Placid since 1986. Back in Germantown, Ohio, he was a supervisor at a plastic injection mold company.
Meanwhile, Harry Armstrong has been in Lake Placid for 10 years – the last four living in Sun N’ Lakes just south of town. He retired from the Eastman Kodak plant in Rochester, New York, where he was a pipefitter and worked in the boiler room. Prior to that he was a mechanic in the US Navy aboard an aircraft carrier. He plans to do some plumbing and painting at home, plus some projects at the VFW Lodge.
Both men said that the staff at Lake Placid Hardware is always very, very helpful and have the answers to their questions, plus being very professional. It’s their favorite store for hardware.
Store manager Robert Tilles says it’s always fun to present the winners with the opportunity to make their projects a little more exciting by providing them with whatever tools they want to get the job done. He also wants to thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation.
Do-it-Best is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana and has sales surpassing $5 billion. There are thousands of stores in the U.S. and in 50 other countries. Lake Placid Hardware is at 190 Plaza Ave., behind Dunkin’ Donuts. Phone 863-465-1999. They carry hardware, plumbing, lumber, housewares, paint, and supplies. Next time, you might be a winner.