Two Lake Placid do-it-yourselfers got the call last week from Lake Placid Hardware Store manager Robert Tilles that they won the Do-it-Best Spring Give-Away. Their prize: a $500 in-store shopping spree for each of them.

And the winners are Clarence “CB” Brewer and Harry Armstrong. During the spring season, customers filled out entry forms and dropped them into the display box. Brewer said he shops at Lake Placid Hardware almost daily and figures he entered the drawing about 200 times. Armstrong says he’s in the store quite a bit too, but only entered his name about a dozen times.

