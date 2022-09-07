South Korea Asia Typhoon

A road is damaged as waves hit a shore in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region Tuesday, dumping almost a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroying roads and felling power lines, leaving 20,000 homes without electricity as thousands of people fled to safer ground.

 KIM YONG-TAI/YONHAP via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years on Tuesday dumped a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroyed roads and fell power lines, but the death toll of three could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and closures of schools, officials said.

There was also greater public awareness about the storm and its risks. Typhoon Hinnamnor made impact just weeks after heavy rains around the capital Seoul caused flooding that killed at least 14 people.

