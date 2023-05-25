Tropical-Weather

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Residents of Guam are stockpiling supplies, battening down windows and abandoning wood and tin homes for emergency shelters as Super Typhoon Mawar bears down as the strongest storm to approach the U.S. Pacific territory in decades.

 Lt. Junior Grade Drew Lovullo/US Coast Guard via AP

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Typhoon Mawar rumbled through Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm on Thursday, relentlessly lashing the U.S. Pacific island territory with heavy rain, powerful winds, and a dangerous storm surge and knocking out power to many communities where frightened residents hunkered down for the night in homes and shelters.

The typhoon’s center passed over the northern tip of Guam on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said. It is the strongest storm to hit the territory of over 150,000 people in decades. Its maximum sustained winds remained at 140 mph (225 kph) late Wednesday, and it was forecast to intensify throughout the day Thursday, the weather service said.

