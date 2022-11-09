LAKE PLACID — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor will close U.S. 27 northbound and southbound at the South Lakeview Road and U.S. 27 intersection in Lake Placid, Highlands County, to perform traffic signal work. The closures will be at various times between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 9. Each closure should not exceed 20 minutes. Signage will notify motorists of the closure and law enforcement will be on site to assist motorists.
U.S. 27 closure at Lakeview Road
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy FDOT
