SEBIRNG — It has been slow going for quite some time for those traveling through Lake Wales with the major upgrades, including roadway widening, of the interchange of U.S. 27 and State Road 60.
Bumpy, temporary roadways, detours and long waits at red lights have been the norm as the road to improvement seems to be a slow road. But, its a big project costing an estimated $45 million, according to a summary from the Florida Department of Transportation prior to work beginning in September 2020.
The scope of the project is quite large, said Florida Department of Transportation, District One, Communications Specialist Patricia Pichette.
“We are happy to report however that despite COVID issues, equipment and supply shortages and a couple of hurricanes, this project is considered to be ahead of schedule,” she said. “The original completion date was early 2025, but crews anticipate an earlier completion date.”
This project consists of replacing the bridges that carry SR 60 over US 27 and reconstructing the interchange from a partial cloverleaf design to a single point urban interchange, Pichette noted.
Both roadways are being widened from four to six lanes. The project also includes the addition of bicycle lanes, sidewalks and improved drainage in the area.
“We are aware that this area is important not only to Lake Wales, but also to the residents and businesses in the surrounding communities,” Pichette said. “Our goal is to continue to stay ahead of schedule and provide improved traffic flow to this area as soon as we can.”
The single point interchange is a type of interchange where the arterial and ramp entrances/exits are controlled by a single traffic signal. This type of interchange can be more efficient than a standard diamond interchange and takes up less space.
Pichette explains this a relatively new variant of the diamond. The single point interchange’s advantages (for appropriate situations) include: compact layout; requires less right of way acquisition; allows concurrent left turns for greater capacity.
The project’s improvements to U.S. 27 include widening the roadway from four lanes to six 11-foot lanes and paved shoulders with the outside shoulder designed as a buffered bicycle lane; curb and gutter along the inside and outside lanes; install a closed drainage system and six-foot sidewalks.
The State Road 60 improvements also include the road widening and similar improvements as U.S. 27, but also includes the construction of an urban frontage road in the southwest quadrant for access to local businesses.
Information is available online regarding area road projects from the FDOT website at www.swflroads.com.