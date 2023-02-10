Mark McKinney

Law Enforcement Coordination Specialist Mark McKinney reads to a group of pre-kindergarten students at Robert Ingram Elementary School in Opa-locka as part of a program to give young readers a love of books.

 COURTESY/US ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

MIAMI — Reading is crucial to a child’s educational development and future success. This is why staff from the Law Enforcement Coordination and Community Outreach Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida hold weekly readings for pre-kindergarten children in at-risk South Florida schools.

“Good morning, everyone,” said Law Enforcement Coordination Specialist Mark McKinney to a group of pre-kindergarten students at Robert Ingram Elementary School in Opa-locka. “Are you all excited? We have to begin a new book to keep building your vocabularies.”

