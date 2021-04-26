SEBRING — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17) offered a Happy Centennial Anniversary to Highlands County in recognition of Thursday’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of when Highlands County was created from the old DeSoto County. He wrote:
“During my time in Congress, I have come to know many outstanding constituents, businesses, and organizations in Highlands, and it is an honor to represent all of you.
“As we navigate the challenges of COVID-19, my team and I are working to support Highlands County’s recovery from the federal level, and we look forward to visiting again in the future.
“In celebration of 100 years of greatness, I wanted to share some highlights from our visits to Highlands County over the past few years.
“I had the honor of meeting with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Blackman to thank them for their hard work and service to our community.
“Right here in the 17th District, our members of law enforcement dedicate their lives and their careers to keeping our communities safe. As law enforcement officers across the nation are threatened with dismantlement, now more than ever, we owe it to them to show our appreciation for all they do.
“Last Congress, I met with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners to give an update on pending COVID-19 legislation and get input about how we can better serve their community.
“Though this year has presented our rural communities with a unique set of obstacles, our dedicated local officials have kept Highlands County safe and thriving. As we continue to work together on issues ranging from our response to the pandemic, empowering farmers, and protecting Florida’s veterans, I am grateful to be able to count on public servants like these for their capable and caring leadership.
“Before the emergence of COVID-19, I was able to host a Meet and Greet in Sebring to speak with constituents about the issues that are affecting our community. Delivering for our constituents continues to be my number one priority, particularly as we continue to grapple with the effects of a global pandemic.
“I hope to see you next time I’m in Highlands County. I encourage you to stay connected to my office and receive regular updates from Washington, D.C. by subscribing to my newsletter, following me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“Please do not hesitate to contact me with any future questions or comments. You can reach me by calling my office at (202) 225-5792.”