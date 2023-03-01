LAKE PLACID — Last Friday and Saturday adults and kids got the thrill of their lives traveling from Sebring to Lake Placid aboard coach cars pulled by the 100-year-old steam engine locomotive #148, owned by U.S. Sugar in Clewiston.

Over 800 passengers purchased a ticket to view the Highlands County countryside on a three-and-a-half hour round trip to Lake Placid and back to Sebring. Upon arrival they were greeted by Javier Alvarez and Alexandra Maxwell dressed in historical garb. Maxwell said, “We wanted to meet the passengers and welcome them to Lake Placid.”

