LAKE PLACID — Last Friday and Saturday adults and kids got the thrill of their lives traveling from Sebring to Lake Placid aboard coach cars pulled by the 100-year-old steam engine locomotive #148, owned by U.S. Sugar in Clewiston.
Over 800 passengers purchased a ticket to view the Highlands County countryside on a three-and-a-half hour round trip to Lake Placid and back to Sebring. Upon arrival they were greeted by Javier Alvarez and Alexandra Maxwell dressed in historical garb. Maxwell said, “We wanted to meet the passengers and welcome them to Lake Placid.”
Both Alvarez and Maxwell are history buffs and enjoy dressing in garb dating from the founding of Florida in the 1560’s. Maxwell has a closet full of over 30 different period dresses she made herself. She looks at history from the point of view of a seamstress. Alvarez is vice president of Royal Chessman, a stage combat and acting group based out of Hollywood, Florida. The passengers were thrilled to be met by such a colorful pair and it became a wonderful photo op.
Manuel and Lily Miya were some of the first passengers to depart the train as they shook hands with the decked out couple.
Passenger Paul Shepard came from Plant City via Sedalia, Missouri. “I heard about the train ride from my son, looked it up online, got tickets and just loved the ride” accompanied by his son.
Jon Mohrbacker treated his grandkids – Jay Mambel (9), Hudson Mohrbacker (8), Cillian Mambel (7) and Rylee Mohrbacker (6) – to their first-ever train ride.
A walk through downtown Lake Placid, a tour of the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum and a treat at the Divine Ice Cream truck parked at the Depot made for a relaxing and cooling afternoon.
During a visit to the Depot Museum, Brad Dunlap of Melbourne Beach and Rob Furney from Dunedin checked out a pre 20th century map of Florida on display at the museum.
Michael Rice of Lake Placid came by, as he said, “just to see the museum.” Then he proudly boasted, “My wife is a distant relative of the Lastinger family,” who were the first settlers of the town. Their history is on full display at the Depot Museum.
Sunday was a special afternoon for Lake Placid residents as the steam engine locomotive made three one-hour trips south from the Lake Placid Depot. There were 200 train passengers on each trip as well as visitors coming from throughout Florida to view the steam locomotive, take photos and tour the museum.
Keith Mills came from Venice, Florida. He is originally from Richmond, Virginia and wanted to see the train for a special reason. In 1920 his grandfather, Richard Mills, worked for Alco. “He helped build the steam engine and molded parts for it.” He read the plaque on the side of the engine honoring those who built it. “Grandpa would be proud,” said Mills.
Trainman Davidson Ward helped passengers board the train. Once all 200 found their seats, Conductor Brady Johnson blew the whistle promptly at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and the train was off. Passengers actually got to relive what it was like in the 1920’s to arrive at the Depot, board the train and marvel by viewing the gorgeous lakes and fields as the train chugged along.
Tiffany Goddard brought her youngsters and foster children to watch the train take off. Her oldest daughter, Racer, wore one of Alexandra Maxwell’s 1860’s ball gowns and joined her by waving passengers “so long” and then greeted them as they retuned for their one-hour trip. The young ladies added a historic touch to the 100-year-old steam locomotive.
It was a fantastic weekend with over 1,500 people visiting Lake Placid, taking a train ride, visiting the downtown and stepping back in history with a tour of the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum. They left town knowing well why Reader’s Digest chose Lake Placid as the “most interesting small town in America.”
May 11 amd 12, U.S. Sugar plans six-hour steam engine passenger trips leaving from Clewiston to Lake Placid and back. You can visit their site, SugarExpress.com, as they will post details a bit later.
The Lake Placid Depot Museum is open for no charge, every Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.