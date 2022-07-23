(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday handed Texas another legal win in an ongoing lawsuit over the Department of Homeland Security’s deportation policy.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito, the Circuit Justice for the Fifth Circuit, denied a request made by the Biden administration to issue a stay of a federal district court’s ruling in favor of Texas. Alito denied the request after the Fifth Circuit denied the same request after a lower court ruling.

Recommended for you