LAKE PLACID — Jose Gilberto Uc Chi, 50, of Lake Placid, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a runaway teen.
While searching for a runaway teenager, 17-year-old Emma Juliet Conner on Monday, detectives with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had obtained information via Conner’s SnapChat account in the form of an IP address where Conner had recently sent a message from, according to reports.
Deputies responded to the residence in Lake Placid and made contact with Uc Chi. He told deputies that he had seen Conner walking on U.S. 27 and stopped to see if she needed a ride because “he does that a lot,” reports said. Deputies asked Uc Chi how old he thought Conner was and he said that he didn’t know but that she was young. He told deputies that she had told him that her date of birth was Jan. 23, 1999, reports said. Uc Chi said that they barely spoke.
Uc Chi told deputies that Conner asked to be taken to Avon Park and during the ride asked if she could download SnapChat onto his phone so that she could message her friend. After sending a few messages she then asked to be taken to the McDonald’s in Frostproof, reports said. Uc Chi said that he dropped Conner off in Frostproof and had no further contact with her.
Deputies discovered that Conner’s SnapChat account was logged into the WiFi at Uc Chi’s residence at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday and was logged off at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to reports.
While speaking with Uc Chi, deputies informed Uc Chi that hindering the investigation in any way could get him in trouble but his story changed every time detectives pointed out inconsistencies, reports said.
In one version of his story he told deputies that he was lying because he didn’t want his girlfriend to find out he had picked up Conner. Another involved him heading home from the casino in Brighton when he spotted Conner on the side of the road.
Conner was found early Tuesday morning in Babson Park and returned home to her parents.
Uc Chi was arrested and booked into the Highlands County Jail for felony interfering with the custody of a minor, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor giving false information to law enforcement. According to reports, the investigation is ongoing and may result in more charges for Uc Chi.