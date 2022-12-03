GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators backup quarterback was released from jail on an $80,000 bond Thursday, hours after his first court appearance in a case involving five felony counts of possessing and distributing child pornography online.

According to newly disclosed court records, the case originated with a tip in June – months before the football season started – about an internet account ultimately traced to Jalen James Kitna, 19, of Burleson, Texas. Police said the account shared two images of what they described as underage, pubescent girls in graphic sexual positions.

