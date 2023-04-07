GAINESVILLE — The University of Florida’s decision this week to ban TikTok effective immediately from its campus networks and college-owned devices is occurring amid broader bipartisan efforts in Florida’s Legislature to limit or prohibit students in public schools from using social media.

UF said it planned to start actively blocking use of TikTok and WeChat, an instant messaging app especially popular among Chinese students, as early as Thursday. Other universities – including Florida State and Florida A&M University – already had similarly banned TikTok and WeChat, responding to a directive last week from the state’s Board of Governors calling the services a data security risk because their parent companies were based in China.

Recommended for you