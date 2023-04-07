GAINESVILLE — The University of Florida’s decision this week to ban TikTok effective immediately from its campus networks and college-owned devices is occurring amid broader bipartisan efforts in Florida’s Legislature to limit or prohibit students in public schools from using social media.
UF said it planned to start actively blocking use of TikTok and WeChat, an instant messaging app especially popular among Chinese students, as early as Thursday. Other universities – including Florida State and Florida A&M University – already had similarly banned TikTok and WeChat, responding to a directive last week from the state’s Board of Governors calling the services a data security risk because their parent companies were based in China.
It wasn’t immediately clear how or when UF would penalize violators who were caught bypassing the university’s blocks. UF had warned students in January that it was strongly discouraging the use of TikTok and recommended that students and faculty delete the app.
The latest moves track closely with bills moving through Florida’s Capitol to effectively ban TikTok for all public employers, including state and local government agencies, public schools, colleges and universities and more. It would prohibit installing TikTok on a government-issued device or accessing TikTok over a government network, such as office or school WiFi networks.
A bill in the Senate, sponsored by Sen. Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, is scheduled for a floor vote Tuesday. The House bill, sponsored by Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Orlando, is moving more slowly.
Meanwhile, other measures proposed by lawmakers would crack down on a broader number of social media services. Burgess sponsored another bill, which would require teachers to warn students about the social, emotional, and physical effects of social media; prohibit students from using social media during classroom instruction; and require schools to block social media on their networks.
“These kids are walking around with a live digital hand grenade, and we’re not educating them on the safe use of it,” Burgess said.
The House voted 110-0 last week to pass a companion bill, sponsored by Rep. Brad Yeager, R-New Port Richey.
Under those bills, classroom lessons would change based on grade level but cover kindergarten through 12th grade. Students below sixth grade would learn about internet safety, injury prevention and personal health. Lessons for older students would include how social media manipulates behavior, the spreading of misinformation and dating violence.
Students in high school would also learn how to use social media to their advantage with lessons on research skills, creating a digital resume and exploring career pathways.
This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at alexaherrera@freshtakeflorida.com.