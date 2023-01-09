gROUNDBREAKING

tHE Pauline O. Lawrence Student Dormitory Groundbreaking Ceremony at the Tropical Research and Education Center (TREC).

 CAT WOFFORD/UF/IFAS

With an eye toward the future, the University of Florida celebrated a historic milestone with the groundbreaking of a graduate student dormitory named after a prominent Black scientist.

In the heart of Miami-Dade County’s Homestead, elected officials, community leaders, and donors joined administrators, scientists and graduate students of UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center (TREC) to honor Pauline O. Lawrence and to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Pauline O. Lawrence Student Residence. The facility, located on the TREC campus, begins construction this year and will stand as the first UF building named after a Black person.

Recommended for you