yellow legged hornet 2

The sighting of a new predatory hornet, scientifically named Vespa velutina, in Georgia has raised alarm bells among bee experts. This invasive species, known to prey on honey bees and their larvae, has already caused significant damage to bee populations in Europe. The first United States sighting of this hornet occurred last week in Savannah, Georgia, after a backyard beekeeper spotted two of them.

 COURTESY/KARINE MONCEAU via UF/IFAS

The spotting of a new predatory hornet in Georgia could mean trouble for Florida’s imperiled honey bees if it spreads further South.

To track the spread of the yellow-legged hornet, scientifically named Vespa velutina, UF/IFAS honey bee experts are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to spread the word on what residents can do if they see or catch one of these hornets.

